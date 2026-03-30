‘Malicious & repeated breaches of Model Code of Conduct’ : BJP seeks Mamata Banerjee’s removal from poll campaigning

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging it to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning, alleging repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as political activity intensifies in the state, according to a report by the Indian Express.

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In a memorandum submitted by senior Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju along with other BJP leaders, the party sought urgent intervention by the poll body, citing “malicious & repeated violations of model code of conduct and electoral & criminal laws in the State of West Bengal”.

The party called on the Commission to invoke its “full constitutional and statutory powers” and take “firm, enforceable and deterrent measures to secure immediate compliance and protect the purity of the electoral rolls and the sanctity of the elections” in the state.

“…Debar Ms. Mamata Banerjee from participating in the election campaign…Since the local police is complicit and therefore ineffective, ensure enhanced deployment of central forces in sensitive and vulnerable areas,” the BJP said in its submission.

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Allegations over speeches and incidents

Detailing its complaint, the BJP cited specific remarks made by Banerjee during recent public events. It said that on March 25, 2026, at a rally in Mainaguri in North Bengal, the Chief Minister allegedly stated that after the elections, citizens would be compelled to display posters outside their homes declaring, “I don’t support BJP.”

The party argued that such remarks “amount to a direct threat to freedom of political expression and voter autonomy”.

It further alleged that on the same day, Banerjee urged women in Naxalbari to “come out with whatever you have at home”, adding that the statement “carries a thinly veiled and dangerous implication encouraging the use of household objects as instruments of physical confrontation.”

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The BJP also linked these statements to a subsequent incident in Basanti, claiming that its workers who were “engaged in lawful and peaceful campaigning, were attacked by a mob of TMC goons at the behest and exhortations of Ms Mamata Banerjee”.

Charges against TMC leaders

The complaint also named Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP, accusing her of making divisive remarks during a press conference in Kolkata on March 28.

According to the BJP, Moitra was “pitching one linguistic group community against the others”, which it said was “in clear contempt and derogation of citizens of India on the basis of region, language, community with sole & malicious intent to drive a wedge, in an already supercharged political environment.”

Demand for stronger intervention

According to the report, BJP maintained that Banerjee had “flagrantly and unabashedly violated every single constitutional & legal provision” linked to the electoral process and sought “an urgent resolution”, noting that nearly 40 days remain before the elections conclude.

It warned that “such a vitiated atmosphere is not in the best interest of the State of West Bengal, its rich cultural heritage and its peace-loving people”, citing concerns over “pervasive fear and brute violence” in previous elections.

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The party also urged action against Banerjee and other Trinamool Congress leaders under relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Additionally, the delegation called for the deployment of more IAS and IPS officers as ECI observers to ensure that “the State administration and police acts impartially and decisively against all acts of violence or intimidation”.