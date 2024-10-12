Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at PM Modi over 'urban naxal' remark, says 'BJP is a party of terrorists'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on October 12 hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that Congress is a “urban Naxal” party and called BJP a party of terrorists.

“Modi always labels Congress as an urban Naxal party... It’s his habit. But what about his own party? BJP is a party of terrorists, involved in lynchings. Modi has no right to make such accusations,” Kharge said.

While addressing a rally in near Washim in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on October 5, PM Modi had described Congress being controlled by a group of urban Naxals and urged people to come together to defeat the its “dangerous agenda”.

“They think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail. Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with people who don’t harbour good intentions for India. The Congress wants to keep Dalits as Dalits, the poor as poor. So, beware of the Congress. Urban Naxals are running the Congress. The party wants to divide the country, so it is trying to divide us. So, be united to foil the Congress party’s plot. This is the time to be together,” he said.

After virtually launching various development projects in Maharashtra on October 9, PM Modi said the BJP’s victory in the Haryana elections shows the mood in the country and the people have shown they will not fall prey to the hateful conspiracies of the Congress and “urban Naxals”.