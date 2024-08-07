'Mamata sheltering Bangladeshi miscreants, they will slit her throat if...': Dilip Ghosh's grim warning for Bengal CM

As minority Hindus face violent attacks after Sheikh Hasina's dramatic departure from Bangladesh, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the miscreants who created chaos in the neighboring country have also entered India. He claimed that Bangladeshis set fire to trains and looted shops and houses in the name of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019).

"After the 2021 assembly elections, they tortured BJP workers. Now, they have taken over TMC," Ghosh, who served as Bengal BJP chief from 2015–2021, said in a tweet. "Mamata Banerjee is providing them (Bangladeshi Hooligans) with shelter. She does not know that she is riding on the back of a tiger. The day she tries to get off, those miscreants will slit her throat."

After Hasian's abrupt resignation as Prime Minister and dramatic departure, Bangladesh plunged into chaos, with thousands of people taking to the streets vandalising anything to everything they found linked to the former prime minister and Awami League. They also targeted Hindus, their businesses, and temples.

Dhaka-based The Daily Star reported that Hindus were targeted across all 27 districts of Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed that minorities, their businesses, and temples came under attack at multiple locations.

On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. After meeting Shah, Adhikari took a jibe at opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress which is in power in Bengal, saying everybody will have to acknowledge the need for the CAA.

Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders have been opposing the CAA, which allows citizenship for persecuted minorities in the three Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014. Banerjee has made it clear that she will not allow CAA in Bengal.

Adhikari said atrocities on Hindus and their temples continue in the neighbouring country. He said his mother had left Bangladesh with her parents after minorities were targeted in the country, and that such incidents continue to occur.

Meanwhile, a senior BSF officer today informed that a large group of Bangladesh nationals gathered in patches at various locations at the International Border along North Bengal this evening. They were attempting to sneak into Indian territory, the officer said. "They were dispersed with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh, Civil Administration, and BSF personnel."