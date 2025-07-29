Mandi flash flood: Highway closed, relief camps set up, NDRF rescue mission underway after cloud burst wreaks havoc

Three people died after a cloud burst wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi town on Monday night. More than 20 vehicles ended up getting buried, while several houses were left inundated. Mandi received 198.6 mm since Monday morning, flooding several areas.

The intense downpour caused the Sukati nallahs to overflow, sweeping debris into a five-kilometre radius, affecting areas like Jail Road and Saini Mohalla.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Apoorva Devgan, stated, "Three people died, one sustained injuries while one woman is missing, Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Apoorva Devgan told PTI on Tuesday, adding that rescue operations are in full swing and about 15-20 people have been rescued." A relief camp at Vipasha Sadan has been established to support those displaced.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and home guard actively involved. Efforts by the Public Works Department and Electricity and Jal Shakti Department are focused on clearing roads and restoring power. Additionally, the local administration is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the residents.

The severe weather forced the closure of schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in the Mandi Sadar subdivision due to road blockages from landslides and floods. Viral videos online show debris scattering residential areas and rescue efforts underway.

Advertisement

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed at multiple points, including 4 Mile and 9 Mile, as road sections have been washed away. This adds to the region's struggles following heavy rains that previously claimed 15 lives in late June.

The local administration has cautioned residents to avoid the Beas river and its tributaries, which are near danger levels. The MET office has issued further alerts for heavy rainfall in the region, exacerbating the existing challenges.

Since the monsoon began on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses amounting to Rs 1523 crore. With ongoing assessments, the number of affected infrastructures such as roads and power lines is expected to rise, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive relief efforts.