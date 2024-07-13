Manglaur By-poll Results: Congress candidate leading from constituency with 6 eying MLA position

The counting of votes for the Manglaur by-polls has begun, with six candidates competing to be elected as the next Manglaur MLA. This by-election became necessary following the tragic demise of BSP'S Sarwat Karim Ansari, prompting a race among contenders to represent the constituency.

According to authorities, Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin led BSP candidate Ubaidur Rahman by 2,093 votes in Manglaur after the third round of counting.

Manglaur, an Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituency in Uttarakhand situated in the Haridwar district and Maidan region, holds significance in the political landscape. The seat is categorised as semi-urban with a general reservation status. It is part of the 5th Hardwar (General) Lok Sabha constituency, contributing to the broader political spectrum in the state. With 70 seats in the Uttarakhand State Assembly, Manglaur is a pivotal constituency in the region.

Other contesting candidates in Kartar Singh Bhadana representing BJP, and independents Deepak Kumar, Vijay Kumar Kashyap, and Sadia Zaidi. In comparison, the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections saw 11 candidates compete for the same seat, showcasing the evolving political dynamics in the region.

Past election results shed light on the electoral history of Manglaur, with Sarwat Kareem Ansari emerging victorious in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections by defeating Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin of INC with a narrow margin of 598 votes, constituting 0.68% of the total votes cast.

With the Manglaur by-poll gazette notification issued on June 14, 2024, the constituency witnessed a rigorous nomination process until the last withdrawal date on June 26, 2024.

As the countdown to the July 13, 2024, result announcement begins, all eyes are on Manglaur to see who will emerge victorious and fill the crucial role of representing the constituency in the legislative assembly.