Manipur violence: 'Want to say sorry to...", says CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday issued an apology to the citizens of the state for the ongoing ethnic violence since May 2023. He urged all communities to reconcile and move forward by embracing a spirit of forgiveness and moving past the conflicts of the past.

During a press conference held in Imphal, Singh, who has faced criticism from the opposition regarding his management of the turmoil, highlighted the ongoing efforts to restore peace in Manipur.

“This entire year has been very unfortunate. I feel regret and I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what is happening till today, since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I really feel regret. I would like to apologise," Singh said.

He added: "Now, I hope after seeing the last 3-4 months' progress towards peace, I hope that with the New Year 2025, normalcy and peace will be restored in the state. I want to appeal to all the communities of the state that whatever happened has happened. We now have to forget past mistakes and have to start a new life. A peaceful Manipur, a prosperous Manipur, we should all live together.”

In June this year, ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which were previously limited to the Imphal Valley and nearby districts, escalated to the typically tranquil Jiribam district. As a result, government forces have been stationed in at-risk areas bordering the hill and valley regions, resulting in a decrease in instances of gunfire in outlying areas.

CM Singh reported that 2,058 displaced families have successfully returned to their original residences in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. In an effort to enhance security along the national highways, the government has deployed an additional 17 companies of security personnel along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and 18 companies along NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam).

Furthermore, Singh stated that out of the 6,000 arms, ammunition, and explosives stolen from state armories, more than 3,000 arms have been recovered. Additionally, 625 individuals involved in criminal activities have been apprehended, and 12,247 FIRs have been filed.

DA hike in Manipur

The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance for Manipur government employees from 32% to 39%. Additionally, he emphasized the government's commitment to assisting displaced individuals affected by violence through various schemes.

In the education sector, dedicated teachers will be recognized in three categories: primary, graduate teacher, and lecturer. Awardees will receive double annual increments.

To address the issue of high airfares impacting residents, the Manipur government will introduce Alliance Air services at affordable rates not exceeding Rs 5,000. Subsidies will be provided to passengers if airfares exceed this amount. The air service will operate twice a week on the Imphal-Guwahati, Imphal-Kolkata, and Imphal-Dimapur routes.