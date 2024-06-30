Mann Ki Baat: Here's why PM Modi mentioned 'Sanskrit' in his episode after 3 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday started his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat's 111th episode after a three-month hiatus due to the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

In his episode of Mann Ki Baat, he delved into several key issues and thanked voters for making him the Prime Minister for the third time. PM Modi said that people showed their "unbreakable trust" in the Constitution and the democratic process through the elections.

"Today I also thank the countrymen that they have reiterated their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was the biggest election in the world. Such a big election has never been held in any country of the world in which 65 crore people cast their votes," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that even though Mann Ki Baat broadcasts were paused for a few months, its spirit remained alive in the country. PM Modi added that he had "missed the communication" since the last episode on February 25, which was paused due to the elections.

"Today, finally, the day has come for which we were all waiting since February... Mann Ki Baat radio program might have been closed for a few months... but the spirit of Mann Ki Baat... work done for the country, the society, good work done every day, work done with selfless spirit... work that had a positive impact on society continued unabated," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi highlighted that the Sanskrit Bulletin of Akashvani is marking its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of connecting people to the Sanskrit language. He mentioned that in Bangalore's Cubbon Park, a new tradition has emerged where every Sunday, children, youth, and elders engage in conversations in Sanskrit. Additionally, debate sessions in Sanskrit are also organized in the park. This initiative is called "Sanskrit Weekend."

“The Sanskrit Bulletin of Akashvani is completing 50 years of its broadcast today. For 50 years, this bulletin has kept so many people connected to Sanskrit. There is a park in Bangalore - Cubbon Park. The people here have started a new tradition in this park. Here, one day a week, every Sunday, children, youth and elders talk to each other in Sanskrit. Not only this, many debate sessions are also organised here in Sanskrit. The name of this initiative is - Sanskrit Weekend,” PM Modi said.

He also expressed the country's expectation for its players to excel in the Olympics and encouraged people to use the 'cheer4Bharat' hashtag to support them.

"By this time next month, the Paris Olympics would start. I am sure that all of you are also waiting to cheer for the Indian players. I would like to wish the Indian contingent all the best for the Olympic Games. The memories of the Tokyo Olympics are still fresh in our minds as all players won the hearts of every Indian with their performance. Since then, our athletes have been preparing for the Paris Olympics," PM Modi said in the monthly address.

He also discussed the celebration of International Yoga Day, the global success of Indian films, achievements in afforestation, and other topics.

PM Modi discussed the Centre's new campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' which encourages people to honor their mothers by planting a tree. "I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother and I have appealed to all the countrymen to plant a tree to honour their mothers," he said.

'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, as well as 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. The program is aired through over 500 All India Radio centers.