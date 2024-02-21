Maratha quota report: Almost 22% Maratha population in state below poverty line, needs reservation in jobs, education

The Maharashtra Legislature passed a bill reserving 10% of the seats in educational institutions and the same proportion of government jobs for people from the Maratha community. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the report of the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission, which stated the Maratha community is a socially and educationally backward class.

This marks the third time in a decade that the Maratha quota bill has been passed by the state government, following its previous nullification by the Supreme Court on May 5, 2021.

The report, which was tabled on Tuesday, highlighted that the Maratha population in the state is 28%, of which 21.22% is living below the poverty line. The state average mentioned is 17.4%. It further advocated 10% reservation for Marathas in education and jobs by proving the backwardness of the community on social, educational, and economic grounds. The report has been prepared by the Maharashtra for Backward Class (SCMBC).

The report noted that the Maratha community should be specified as such under Article 342A (3) of the Constitution of India and reservations should be given to these classes under Article 15(4), 15(5) and Article 16(4).

The report also mentioned statistics on farmer suicides in the state. It revealed that 94 per cent of the individuals who committed suicides are from the Maratha community. The data indicated that the financial situation of the Maratha community has worsened as a result of diminishing profits from farming, division of land holdings, and the diminishing status linked to agriculture.

The report said the Maratha community faces "exceptional and extraordinary conditions" of backwardness, warranting reservation beyond the 50 per cent cap mandated for quotas. Citing the example of Tamil Nadu, where a 69 per cent reservation has been implemented, breaching the 50 per cent quota cap established by the Indra Sawhney ruling in 1993, the report demanded action for the Maratha community.