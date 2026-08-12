Marginal relief in Assam: Flood-hit population falls from 1.26 lakh to 1.12 lakh, 441 villages still under water

Where things stand district by district

Golaghat is the worst-hit district, with 65,295 people still struggling with floodwaters. Sivasagar follows with 18,494 affected, and Nagaon with 16,321. The total affected population of 1,12,718 on Tuesday marks a decline from Monday's figure of 1.26 lakh across the same seven districts.

The Dhansiri (S) River at Numaligarh and the Kushiyara River in Sribhumi are still flowing above danger levels — a reminder that the situation remains fragile despite the marginal improvement.

Relief operations

The administration is running 47 relief camps sheltering 7,982 displaced people, with another 45 relief distribution centres also operational across the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is taking significant steps to provide medical care and prevent diseases in flood-affected regions. Health Minister Ashok Singhal stated that the government is focusing on safe drinking water and sanitation, along with continuous healthcare services. They have deployed medical teams and set up 3,103 camps, providing free treatment and medicine to over 200,000 people.

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“Along with continuing healthcare services in flood-affected areas, special emphasis has been placed on ensuring safe drinking water, sanitation and cleanliness, disease surveillance, vector-borne disease control and overall health protection,” he said.

The wider damage

Beyond the human toll, the floods have left a trail of agricultural and infrastructural damage. Crop land across 10,879 hectares remains under water, and more than 29,000 animals have been affected. Reports of damage to houses, cattle sheds and roads continue to come in from across the affected districts.

(With inputs from PTI)