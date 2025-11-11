Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, which contested all 243 assembly seats in Bihar, has been dealt a massive blow by the exit polls released on Tuesday - the day the second and final phase of polling concluded in the state.

Despite Kishor's pre-election optimism, where he predicted his party would either win 10-20 seats or secure an outright majority, most exit polls have projected a grim outcome-just 0-5 seats for Jan Suraaj.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the Jan Suraaj party is forecast to win between 0-3 seats, while other pollsters offer similarly bleak projections. JVC's exit poll suggests just 0-1 seats for the party, Matrize forecasts 0-2 seats, and People's Insight puts the number at 0-2. People's Pulse is even more pessimistic, projecting 0-5 seats. Chanakya Strategies, one of the more established pollsters, also gives the party a dismal 0 seats.

Exit Polls predict a big win for NDA

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is predicted to storm back to power, with multiple exit polls projecting a significant victory. Dainik Bhaskar places the NDA's expected seat tally between 145 and 160, while Matrize forecasts a slightly higher range of 147 to 167 seats. With the magic number at 122 in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, the NDA is well-positioned for another term in power.

The exit polls, while providing an early insight into voter sentiment, must be treated with caution. History has shown that exit polls are often inaccurate, and results can differ significantly once the official counting is completed.

Most polls have projected a maximum of 108 seats for Mahagathbandhan. Chanakya Strategies has projected 100-108 seats for the opposition, JVC has given 88-103, while Dainik Bhaskar has predicted 73-91. According to P-Marq, the Mahagathbandhan could win 80-98 seats.