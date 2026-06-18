Massive blow to INDIA bloc: Cross-voting in Jharkhand, NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani wins Rajya Sabha seat

The INDIA bloc suffered a setback in Jharkhand on Thursday as NDA-supported Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani won one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state amid cross-voting, defeating the Congress's Pranav Jha despite the ruling alliance enjoying a comfortable majority in the Assembly.

Nathwani secured 28 votes and was declared elected, while Jha polled 20 votes. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Baidyanath Ram won the second seat with 30 votes.

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Cross-voting alters outcome

The result came as a surprise because the BJP-led NDA has only 24 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly, four short of the 28 first-preference votes required to secure a Rajya Sabha berth.

The ruling INDIA bloc, comprising the JMM, Congress and allies, commands 56 members in the House, giving it the numbers to potentially win both seats.

However, Nathwani managed to secure the required 28 votes, indicating cross-voting during the election.

Invalid votes also surface

Three votes were reportedly declared invalid during the counting process. Of these, two belonged to BJP legislators and one to a Congress MLA.

Ram emerged as the highest vote-getter with 30 votes, followed by Nathwani with 28. Congress nominee Jha finished with 20 votes.

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(With inputs from PTI)