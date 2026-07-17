Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas get rating upgrade from Crisil; stocks in focus

Shares of metal and mining major Vedanta its recently listed arms Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vedanta Oil and Gas are in focus today after credit rating agency Crisil issued updates on the ratings of the three firms.

Vedanta

For Vedanta, the agency assigned ‘CRISIL AA+’ to Non-Convertible Debentures and placed on 'Stable'. It also upgraded long-term rating to 'Crisil AA+/Stable' and short-term rating reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+.

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Vedanta Aluminium

In case of Vedanta Aluminium, ‘CRISIL AA+’ rating was assigned to Non-Convertible Debentures and Placed on 'Stable'. The long-term rating was also upgraded to AA+/Stable and Short-term rating was reaffirmed

Vedanta Oil and Gas

The firm's long-term rating was upgraded to ‘Crisil AA+/Stable and removed from watch developing, Short Term Rating withdrawn.

Vedanta completed its historic corporate demerger, splitting the conglomerate into five separate, pure-play listed entities. The four newly carved-out companies officially debuted on the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on June 15, 2026. The four entities are Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel.

The restructuring followed a 1:1 vertical split. For every 1 share of Vedanta Ltd held on the May 1, 2026 record date, investors retained their existing share and received 1 additional share in each of the four new companies.