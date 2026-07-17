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Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas get rating upgrade from Crisil; stocks in focus

Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas get rating upgrade from Crisil; stocks in focus

For Vedanta, the agency assigned ‘CRISIL AA+’ to Non-Convertible Debentures and placed on 'Stable'. It also upgraded long-term rating to 'Crisil AA+/Stable' and short-term rating reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 8:55 AM IST
Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas get rating upgrade from Crisil; stocks in focus In case of Vedanta Aluminium, ‘CRISIL AA+’ rating was assigned to Non-Convertible Debentures and Placed on 'Stable'.

Shares of metal and mining major Vedanta its recently listed  arms Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vedanta Oil and Gas are in focus today after credit rating agency Crisil issued updates on the ratings of the three firms. 

Vedanta

For Vedanta, the agency assigned ‘CRISIL AA+’ to Non-Convertible Debentures and placed on 'Stable'. It also upgraded long-term rating to 'Crisil AA+/Stable' and short-term rating reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+. 

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Vedanta Aluminium 

In case of Vedanta Aluminium, ‘CRISIL AA+’ rating was assigned to Non-Convertible Debentures and Placed on 'Stable'. The long-term rating was also upgraded to AA+/Stable and Short-term rating was reaffirmed

Vedanta Oil and Gas 

The firm's long-term rating was upgraded to ‘Crisil AA+/Stable and removed from watch developing, Short Term Rating withdrawn. 

Vedanta completed its historic corporate demerger, splitting the conglomerate into five separate, pure-play listed entities. The four newly carved-out companies officially debuted on the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on June 15, 2026. The four entities are Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel. 

The restructuring followed a 1:1 vertical split. For every 1 share of Vedanta Ltd held on the May 1, 2026 record date, investors retained their existing share and received 1 additional share in each of the four new companies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 8:52 AM IST
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