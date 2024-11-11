Massive fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation's Gujarat refinery

A massive fire broke out in a 1000-kiloliter Benzene Storage Tank at the Gujarat Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in Nandesari on Monday afternoon, The Indian Express reported. At least 11 fire tenders were deployed to the scene to control the blaze.

Benzene, a natural component of crude oil, is a colorless, highly flammable, and volatile liquid. Its vapors are heavier than air and can accumulate in low-lying and poorly ventilated areas.

According to an IOCL statement, the fire broke out at around 3:30 pm, but the cause remains unknown, and information on potential injuries or individuals trapped has not yet been provided. The statement read: “The refinery’s emergency response team is actively tackling the situation, with firefighting operations currently underway. The adjacent water sprinkler system has been activated to contain the fire, and dousing efforts are ongoing. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

By 5:30 pm, the Vadodara Police had not confirmed any casualties, although ambulances were observed moving in and out of the refinery. IOCL officials told IE that efforts to identify employees who "could have been in the line of danger" were underway. "Safety of our employees and surrounding communities remains our utmost priority. The refinery operations are normal. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops," the IOCL said.

IOC runs a 13.7 million metric tonnes per annum integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Gujarat.

