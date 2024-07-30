Massive landslides in Wayanad's hilly areas; PM Modi speaks to Pinarayi Vijayan, Suresh Gopi, George Kurian

Massive landslides took place in various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district on early Tuesday morning. Hundreds are feared trapped whereas several are feared dead. The first landslide struck the area at nearly 2 am. Later, the district was struck by another landslide at around 4:10 am, as per the details.

At least 11 people, including three children, have been confirmed dead in the Wayanad landslides. Of those, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district whereas a one-year-old child of family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, as per Wayanad district authorities.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said all the government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of the massive landslides.

Fire department officials and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed to the affected area. An additional team of the NDRF is also en route to Wayanad. Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Five ministers have been deployed in Wayanad. Forest Minister AK Saseendran has reached the spot and Minister Ramachandran Kadanappally will also reach shortly.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, Public Works Mohammad Riyas, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Minister OR Kelu will reach Wayanad taking air route from Thiruvananthapuram. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan will also leave for Wayanad shortly.

"Since we got to know of the incident, the government systems have joined together in the rescue operation. Ministers will visit Wayanad and lead the activities," he said.

He added that the Health Department -- National Health Mission -- has opened a control room. Those who need emergency assistance can contact the authorities through these numbers -- 9656938689 and 8086010833. Two IAF helicopters Mi-17 and an ALH have departed from Sulur to aid with the rescue operations.

All hospitals, including Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Meppadi and Mananthavadi hospitals, are ready. Health workers arrived for service during the night and more teams of health workers will be deployed in Wayanad, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for those killed and announced Rs 50,000 for those injured. PM Modi also spoke to Vijayan and assured him of all the help from the Centre.

He also spoke to Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian about the situation. The Prime Minister also asked BJP president JP Nadda to ensure that party workers do whatever they can to assist in the relief efforts.

Rescue operations, however, are being hindered due to the incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely to prevail over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next 3 hours.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places (with occasionally intense to very intense spells) accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep during next 3 hours," the weather office said.