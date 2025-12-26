Jio Financial, Glenmark Pharma, GodrejCP, Gujarat Ambuja: How to trade these buzzing stock

Indian benchmark indices lower on Wednesday, ahead of the mid-week holiday on the account of Christmas. Volumes remained thin ahead of the holiday season despite liquidity measures. BSE Sensex dropped 116.14 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 85,408.70, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 35.05 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 26,142.10 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Jio Financial Services, Godrej Consumer Products, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Gujarat Ambuja Exports are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: 2,170-2,175 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,880

Glenmark’s daily chart reflects a quiet but meaningful shift in character. After a prolonged corrective phase, the stock has been steadily carving higher lows, forming an ascending triangle near the Rs 1,980–2,000 resistance zone. This structure suggests that selling pressure is gradually getting absorbed, while buyers are becoming more confident on dips. Momentum indicators are improving, with RSI holding in a positive range and MACD flattening, hinting at building strength rather than exhaustion. A decisive breakout above Rs 2,000 could open the door for a fresh upward leg. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,990-1,995 levels with the expected upside of Rs 2,170-2,175 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,880 levels.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports | Buy | Target Price: 138-143 | Stop Loss: Rs 109

Gujarat Ambuja Exports is showing improving technical strength after spending a prolonged period in a consolidation-to correction phase. It has witnessed a bullish crossover between the 34-day and 200-day EMA, which is a meaningful medium-to-long-term signal. Prices are trading above all key moving averages, confirming a structural improvement in trend. It has broken out of its falling trendline resistance, which had capped upside moves for several months. This breakout is supported by follow-through buying, adding credibility to the move. On the price structure front, GAEL has started forming higher highs and higher lows, highlighting the early stages of a fresh uptrend. We recommend partial buying at current level Rs 122.50 and rest on fall close to Rs 115.

Godrej Consumer Products | Buy | Target Price: 1,295-1,305 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,135

Godrej CP’s chart is showing early signs of strength after spending a long time moving sideways. The stock has been comfortably holding the Rs 1,110–1,130 zone, which has acted as a solid base. Over the last few sessions, prices have started moving higher and are now testing the important resistance near Rs 1,180–1,190. This suggests selling pressure is slowly reducing and buyers are gaining confidence. Momentum indicators like RSI and MACD are also improving and supporting the positive tone. If Godrej CP manages to close above Rs 1,190, it could open the door for further upside. On the downside, any dip toward Rs 1,140–1,150 may find support. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy above 1200 levels for the expected upside of Rs 1,295-1,305 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,135 levels.

Jio Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: 335-350 | Stop Loss: Rs 275

Jio Financial has shown notable strength after consolidating within a defined range and forming a solid base, indicating steady accumulation and improving demand at lower levels. It is forming a flag and pole pattern on the weekly chart, which typically signals trend continuation and suggests potential for an upside breakout once the consolidation phase ends. It is trading near the immediate previous swing high in the daily chart, a decisive breakout above this range could trigger fresh upward momentum, paving the way towards the Rs 335-350 target range in the medium to long term. On the downside, support is placed near Rs 285, where consistent accumulation has been observed. Momentum indicators support this constructive outlook. The RSI, currently around 46, reflects consolidation at neutral levels and provides room for further upside. A breach below Rs 275 would act as a key warning level, temporarily challenging the positive setup and warranting a cautious approach.

