Massive ₹7 lakh crore savings? How 'One Nation, One Election' could reshape India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the One Nation, One Election proposal on Tuesday said simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections could save India ₹7 lakh crore and boost economic growth.

P P Chaudhary, chairman of the 41-member panel, said the money saved from conducting simultaneous elections could be redirected toward infrastructure, healthcare, education and welfare programmes.

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“If simultaneous elections are held, the country could save Rs 7 lakh crore. That money could be used for infrastructure, welfare of the poor, education, healthcare, and other public welfare works,” Chaudhary said after a meeting with Gujarat government officials in GIFT City.

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He also claimed economists had told the committee that the move could increase India’s GDP by 1.6%.

The parliamentary panel, which is scrutinising the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, began a three-day visit to Gujarat on Tuesday as part of consultations on the proposal.

The committee met bureaucrats, Gujarat Chief Secretary M K Das, BJP leaders and officials from multiple departments. Chaudhary later directed the chief secretary to prepare a “comprehensive report” assessing the broader economic and administrative impact of simultaneous elections.

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“The report should comprehensively assess the impact on industries, production losses, labour migration, employment, GST collections, the economy, tourism, and education,” he said.

Chaudhary said the panel wanted Gujarat’s report to become a “role model” for other states preparing similar submissions.

The BJP MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi viewed electoral reforms as necessary for national development.

“Prime Minister Modi's vision is that election reforms should benefit the nation,” Chaudhary said, referring to the committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which had recommended simultaneous elections in its report.

According to Chaudhary, the Kovind panel submitted an 18,000-page report that the government accepted, including recommendations for holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together and conducting panchayat and municipal polls within 100 days.

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“This reform would minimise the cycle of continuous elections and allow governments to dedicate more time and resources to governance, development, poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, and overall national progress,” he said.

Chaudhary also said six former Chief Justices of India had informed the committee that simultaneous elections would not violate the Constitution’s federal structure, basic structure or fundamental rights.

“The concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is in the national interest,” he said, adding that institutions including NITI Aayog and the Law Commission had also supported the idea.

The committee has already visited Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka before arriving in Gujarat. “Our endeavour is to listen to everyone and take all viewpoints into account,” Chaudhary said. “When we submit our recommendations to Parliament, our primary objective will be to ensure that a broad consensus has emerged among all stakeholders.”