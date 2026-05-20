BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 789 pts higher from day’s low, Nifty above 23,650; RIL jumps 3%

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty erased early losses to settle higher on Wednesday, led by gains in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Trent. However, elevated crude oil prices, the rupee hovering above the Rs 96-per-dollar mark, and persistent geopolitical tensions kept overall market sentiment cautious and limited broader upside.

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At close, the Sensex climbed 117.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 75,318.39, rising as much as 788.98 points from day’s low of 74,529.41, while the Nifty gained 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 23,659.

Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries (RIL) emerged as the top gainer, climbing 2.83% to Rs 1359.75. Bajaj Finserv followed with a 1.33% jump, while Trent, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Axis Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) advanced 1.02%, 0.99%, 0.98% and 0.94%, respectively.

While stocks such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Tech Mahindra and Eternal were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 2.27%.



"Markets recovered from intraday lows, supported by selective buying in large cap stocks across autos, financials, and oil & gas. Autos and financials gained on relatively better Q4 earnings, while recent fuel price hikes supported sentiment for OMCs and refiners,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

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“However, persistent rupee weakness and elevated crude prices continue to weigh on sentiment due to concerns around inflation and margin pressures, while FII flows remain mixed,” Nair added.

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