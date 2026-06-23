Massive setback for Mamata: Arup Roy elected as chairman of TMC, Ritabrata Banerjee gives big update

A dissident group within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday made an unprecedented move to replace Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson, electing senior MLA Arup Roy to the post during a special session. The meeting, led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, also announced a parallel organisational structure, taking the ongoing power struggle beyond the legislature and into the party apparatus.

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The Mamata Banerjee camp dismissed the exercise, arguing that the rebels lacked constitutional authority to convene such a session or alter the party's organisational framework. Senior leader Kunal Ghosh said the developments could ultimately trigger a legal dispute over the party's legitimacy.

The 31-minute meeting took place at a hotel and was attended by rebel MLAs, former councillors and party functionaries from different parts of West Bengal. The venue displayed the TMC's twin-flower symbol and portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam and B R Ambedkar. No photograph of Mamata Banerjee was present.

Speaking at the session, Ritabrata Banerjee claimed the party was facing a "constitutional crisis". He argued that Article 20 of the TMC constitution required the formation of a national working committee every three years. According to the rebel faction, the previous committee was formed on February 12, 2022, and its tenure expired on February 11, 2026.

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The gathering first approved a national working committee, initially comprising 10 members and later expanded to 30. Arup Roy, the MLA from Howrah Central, was elected chairperson through a voice vote. "The special session of TMC leaders and members unanimously elected Arup Roy as party chairperson," Banerjee said.

Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Kunal Ghosh and Sabina Yasmin were named vice-chairpersons. Ritabrata Banerjee, Javed Khan and Sandipan Saha became general secretaries, while Akhruzzaman Ansari was appointed treasurer.

Banerjee maintained that the proceedings followed the party constitution and would be reported to the Election Commission. "It is not about what is real or not real. We are TMC and will inform the Election Commission about today's special session proceedings," he said. "We have functioned and convened this special session as per the norms. It is for the EC to decide what is wrong or right," he added.

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He also announced plans to constitute district committees, a state unit and a panel of spokespersons. Referring to Mamata Banerjee, he remarked, "If she wants to be chief advisor, she is most welcome."

Although speculation emerged that Abhishek Banerjee had been suspended, no such resolution was passed. However, the appointment of new general secretaries effectively removed him from his previous role as national general secretary. Rebel leaders claimed support from around 60 of the party's 80 MLAs, besides former Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillors and district representatives.

The development comes amid a deepening crisis in the TMC following its assembly election defeat. The rebel camp says it now enjoys the backing of roughly 65 MLAs, while several MPs have already broken away and aligned with the BJP-led NDA. The party has also been hit by disputes over bank accounts containing about Rs 440 crore.

Reacting to the developments, Ghosh said, "TMC and Mamata Banerjee are synonymous. They have no power to do this." A leader loyal to Mamata Banerjee said several rebel figures, including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Arup Roy, Javed Khan, Rathin Ghosh, Biplab Mitra, Snehasis Chakraborty and Sabina Yasmin, could face disciplinary action for alleged anti-party activities.