Cipla share price today: Shares of Cipla are in focus today after the pharma firm said United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at its manufacturing facility of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) located in Central Islip, Long Island, New York, USA, from 13 July 2026 to 17 July 2026 (EDT).

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The inspection was a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Inspection. On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 1 (one) inspectional observation in Form 483.

On Friday, Cipla shares closed 0.77% lower at Rs 1418.40 against the previous close of Rs 1429.45.

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.14 lakh crore. A total of 0.29 lakh shares of the pharma firm changed hands in the previous session, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.12 crore.

"On conclusion of the inspection, the Company has received 1 (one) inspectional observation in Form 483. The Company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address this comprehensively within stipulated time," said the pharma firm.