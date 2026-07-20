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Cipla receives one USFDA observation for US subsidiary, stock in focus today

Cipla receives one USFDA observation for US subsidiary, stock in focus today

Cipla shares closed 0.77% lower at Rs 1418.40 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1429.45. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.   

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026 9:14 AM IST
Cipla receives one USFDA observation for US subsidiary, stock in focus today The inspection was a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Inspection. On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 1 (one) inspectional observation in Form 483.

Cipla share price today: Shares of Cipla are in focus today after the pharma firm said United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at its manufacturing facility of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) located in Central Islip, Long Island, New York, USA, from 13 July 2026 to 17 July 2026 (EDT).

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The inspection was a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Inspection. On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 1 (one) inspectional observation in Form 483.

On Friday, Cipla shares closed 0.77% lower at Rs 1418.40 against the previous close of Rs 1429.45. 

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.   A total of 0.29 lakh shares of the pharma firm changed hands in the previous session, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.12 crore. 

"On conclusion of the inspection, the Company has received 1 (one) inspectional observation in Form 483. The Company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address this comprehensively within stipulated time," said the pharma firm. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 9:13 AM IST
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