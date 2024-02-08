scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Massive traffic jam in Delhi-NCR due to farmers' protest; Section 144 imposed in Noida

Massive traffic jam in Delhi-NCR due to farmers' protest; Section 144 imposed in Noida

Farmers are demanding higher compensation and developed plots against their land

Massive traffic jam in Delhi-NCR due to farmers' protest; Section 144 imposed in Noida Massive traffic jam in Delhi-NCR due to farmers' protest; Section 144 imposed in Noida

Massive traffic jam was witnessed on Thursday in Delhi-NCR due to farmers' protest and Section 144 has been imposed on Noida. 

Farmers are demanding higher compensation and developed plots against their land.

"Section 144 has been imposed & all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Heavy security deployment at all the borders. Arrangements have been made so that the people do not face any trouble. Security has been heightened. We are in talks with the farmers. All the vehicles are being checked," DIG, Addl. CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena said.

Farmers in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023 with demands for hiked compensation, and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

In view of this, the farmers' groups called for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday to meet their demands.

Published on: Feb 08, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
