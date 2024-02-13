'I've lost a lot in life': President Murmu on fighting depression after family tragedy

In a special interview aired by All India Radio on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu shared the trauma she went through after losing her two sons and husband.

“I was depressed at one point. Somebody recommended yoga and I also started meditating to cope. If your mind is idle, negativity starts to overcome you. I personally feel like spending time at work to stay away from negativity,” Murmu told Union Minister Smriti Irani in the interview aired on the occasion of World Radio Day.

President Murmu, who lost a son in 2009, another in 2013, and her husband in 2014, is the first person from the Santhal tribal community, and the second woman after Pratibha Patil, to hold the office of President.

She is also the youngest person to occupy the post.

“Growing up in a village, I never thought I would become a President. It was my grandmother who made me realise the importance of studies and the struggle I will have to endure to achieve my goals."

The President fondly described the story behind her name, which was given to her by her school teacher. Her original name was ‘Puti’.