Mathura Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Hema Malini set to make hattrick, takes lead over 2.5 lakh

Mathura Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Hema Malini is set to make a hattrick as she has taken an unassailable lead of over 2.5 lakh votes against Mukesh Dhangar of Congress.

Mathura Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

- Hema Malini is ahead in Mathura

If Hema Malini emerges victorious, she will join the league of leaders like Manvendra Singh, Tejveer Singh, and Digambar Singh, who have occupied the Mathura seat for three terms.

The saffron party has won the Mathura seat six times. Prominent figures have also represented Mathura, such as Raja Mahendra Pratap, the President of the Provisional Government of India in the early 1900s. In addition to incumbent MP Hema Malini, other MPs representing this constituency were Sakshi Maharaj and Jayant Chaudhary.

What happened in Mathura in 2019

Hema Malini bagged this seat by defeating RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh by nearly 3 lakh votes.