scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Mathura Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Hema Malini set to make hattrick, takes lead over 2.5 lakh

Feedback

Mathura Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Hema Malini set to make hattrick, takes lead over 2.5 lakh

Mathura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mathura's seat has been won six times by the BJP. The Janata Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and Independents have each won twice, compared to the Congress' five victories. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mathura Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results live updates Mathura Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results live updates

Mathura Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Hema Malini is set to make a hattrick as she has taken an unassailable lead of over 2.5 lakh votes against Mukesh Dhangar of Congress.  

Mathura Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

- Hema Malini is ahead in Mathura 

If Hema Malini emerges victorious, she will join the league of leaders like Manvendra Singh, Tejveer Singh, and Digambar Singh, who have occupied the Mathura seat for three terms.

The saffron party has won the Mathura seat six times. Prominent figures have also represented Mathura, such as Raja Mahendra Pratap, the President of the Provisional Government of India in the early 1900s. In addition to incumbent MP Hema Malini, other MPs representing this constituency were Sakshi Maharaj and Jayant Chaudhary.

What happened in Mathura in 2019 

Hema Malini bagged this seat by defeating RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh by nearly 3 lakh votes. 

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 7:39 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement