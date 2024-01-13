Mauritian government approves special leave for Ram Temple launch in Ayodhya on Jan 22

The Mauritian government has approved a one-time special leave for two hours on January 22, 2024, for public officers of the Hindu faith so that they can attend local events marking the concentration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The decision was made by the Cabinet, considering the significance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.

"(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya," the Mauritian government said in a statement.

There has been a rising sense of excitement across the country regarding the 'pran pratishtha' of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the magnificent temple in Ayodhya. The installation ceremony will be held on January 22 and will be graced by notable dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The consecration ceremony is set to be telecast at Times Square in New York City. This will be the second time that Lord Ram will be showcased on the Times Square billboards, following the Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) in 2020.

The VHP's American chapter, in partnership with Hindus from different states in US, has installed more than 40 billboards to celebrate the ceremony. These billboards have been strategically placed in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri will also be part of this visual celebration, starting on Monday, January 15, according to the VHP's American chapter.

Many states in India have also declared holidays on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh on Thursday declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the state on January 22.

Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony will be done in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other top leaders. Thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony. Several top politicians, athletes and celebrities were invited to the consecration ceremony.

The Ram temple complex in Ayodhya has been built in the traditional Nagara style, and will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are on the list of invitees.