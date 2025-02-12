'Mazaa nahin aa raha...': HAL faces criticism as IAF chief raises red flags at Aero India 2025

In a blunt critique of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh expressed sharp dissatisfaction over delays in delivering the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A.

Speaking on February 11, 2025, at Aero India in Bengaluru, he declared he was “just not confident” in HAL’s ability to meet timelines, calling it a “very wrong” situation. The remarks, captured in a video featuring two HAL employees, quickly went viral on social media, fueling debates about India’s defence indigenisation challenges.

The Air Chief's frustration stemmed from unmet promises. “I was promised that when I come here in February, 11 Tejas Mk1As would be ready. And not a single one is ready,” ACM Singh stated.

He also dismissed attempts to rebrand existing models without significant upgrades. “The aircraft that you flew, calling it Mk1A. It is not Mk1A. It cannot happen just by change of one software or by looks,” he said, adding, “Mazaa nahin aa raha.”

In response, HAL Chairman and Managing Director D. K. Sunil addressed the criticisms. Acknowledging the delays, Mr. Sunil pointed to supply chain disruptions involving General Electric (GE) engines as a key factor. “The concerns over delays are well understood but are simply not attributable to the laziness of the industry,” he stated.

He confirmed that GE had resolved its manufacturing bottlenecks, promising the delivery of 12 F-404 engines this year. “We have already made three aircraft, and by the end of this year, 11 will be manufactured. As the engines start coming in, our delivery to the IAF will start,” he assured.

ACM Singh, while critical, expressed hope for improvement. “I would be the happiest person if proved wrong,” he remarked, urging HAL to adopt a more cohesive and mission-driven approach. “Something has to change. Some drastic change. This needs a magic wand so everything gets aligned. It’s high time,” he said.