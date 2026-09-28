MDR on UPI over Rs 2000: SC refuses stay; issues notices to govt, RBI, NPCI

MUST READ | This is not a tax, cess, surcharge...: FM Sitharaman explains what the new UPI MDR really means

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman said that the UPI MDR is not a tax or a fee. He said that 96 per cent of the gateway users are exempted from the norms. And among the persons, essential services are capped at ₹5.

"There's a cost for doing debit/credit card transactions. UPI is not different. Two operators provide the service. One is the banks. It is not a statutory collection by the government of India. It's a settlement fee amongst the players, which NPCI facilitates. The government is not taking a rupee of this,” he said.

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CJI Surya Kant said the government should place these details on affidavit. He also added that the matter appeared to be “more of a technical issue”.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked what MDR was, if not a fee. “It’s not a fee, then what is the character? Charge of 1% on 140 crore Indians,” he said.

The government ended nearly six years of fully free UPI payments by introducing a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers above ₹2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform from October 15. Everyday person-to-person transactions and small payments will not be charged. The Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be capped at ₹300 for payments of ₹75,000 and above.

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Essential and thin-margin sectors such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel, and agricultural inputs will pay a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction above ₹2,000. Payments into mutual funds, securities, and through stockbrokers and dealers will attract a 0.02 per cent MDR, also capped at ₹300.