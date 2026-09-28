Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
MDR on UPI over Rs 2000: SC refuses stay; issues notices to govt, RBI, NPCI

MDR on UPI over Rs 2000: SC refuses stay; issues notices to govt, RBI, NPCI

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman told the Supreme Court that the UPI MDR is not a tax or a fee.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 3:24 PM IST
MDR on UPI over Rs 2000: SC refuses stay; issues notices to govt, RBI, NPCIUPI MDR charge: Supreme Court refuses to put stay on implementation

MDR on UPI over ₹2,000: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the government as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in the UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) case. It was hearing a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to impose a MDR on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions of over ₹2,000.

Advertisement

The apex court bench including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, declined to put a stay on MDR implementation on Monday. It has asked for clarification from the government, the RBI and NPCI on the legal basis for UPI MDR charges.

MUST READ | This is not a tax, cess, surcharge...: FM Sitharaman explains what the new UPI MDR really means

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman said that the UPI MDR is not a tax or a fee. He said that 96 per cent of the gateway users are exempted from the norms. And among the persons, essential services are capped at ₹5.

"There's a cost for doing debit/credit card transactions. UPI is not different. Two operators provide the service. One is the banks. It is not a statutory collection by the government of India. It's a settlement fee amongst the players, which NPCI facilitates. The government is not taking a rupee of this,” he said.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | GST Council October 7 meet to focus on process reforms; MDR issue may also come up

CJI Surya Kant said the government should place these details on affidavit. He also added that the matter appeared to be “more of a technical issue”.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked what MDR was, if not a fee. “It’s not a fee, then what is the character? Charge of 1% on 140 crore Indians,” he said.

The government ended nearly six years of fully free UPI payments by introducing a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers above ₹2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform from October 15. Everyday person-to-person transactions and small payments will not be charged. The Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be capped at ₹300 for payments of ₹75,000 and above.

Advertisement

MUST READ | GST Council to take up proposal of MDR on UPI

Essential and thin-margin sectors such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel, and agricultural inputs will pay a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction above ₹2,000. Payments into mutual funds, securities, and through stockbrokers and dealers will attract a 0.02 per cent MDR, also capped at ₹300.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more