MEA clarifies UN map vote does not alter official depiction of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh 

Addressing queries on September 6, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified New Delhi's stance, emphasising that its affirmative vote was tied strictly to cartographic principle rather than political boundary changes.

In a formal statement, Official Spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said: “The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled “Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World’s Regions, Particularly Africa” on 4 September 2026. Its purpose is to encourage the use of equal-area map projections that preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses. The resolution neither adopts nor authenticates any particular world map, nor does it address political cartography, including international boundaries, disputed territories or place names.”

Jaiswal noted that India delivered an explanation of vote to make its supporting framework explicit, underscoring that the move does not alter or endorse specific geopolitical depictions.

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“India voted in favour of the resolution and also made an explanation of vote stressing on the underlying principle of promoting equal - area cartographic representation. We also highlighted that the resolution does not constitute endorsement of any specific map, projection or depiction of national boundaries. India’s sovereign territory, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be depicted in accordance with India’s official map. Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable. Our position on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable.”