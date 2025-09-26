MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal warns again of rising kidnappings of Indian nationals in Iran

In response to growing concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reinstated an urgent advisory, urging citizens to exercise “strictest vigilance” regarding job offers in the country. The warning comes after several incidents where Indian citizens were lured to Iran under false pretences, only to fall victim to kidnapping by criminal gangs.

Addressing the matter, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment." He continued, highlighting the disturbing trend, "Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release."

The Indian government specifically cautioned citizens about agents offering visa-free entry to Iran for employment, which the MEA suspects may be part of an illicit network in collusion with criminal groups. "It may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes," the advisory clarified, further warning against agents who promise such services for employment or other purposes.

The issue has raised alarms not only about the safety of Indian nationals abroad but also about the increasing risks associated with job scams. This advisory emphasises the need for Indian citizens to carefully verify job offers and travel arrangements, avoiding any schemes that may involve criminal activities.