‘Means little, unless…’: Brahma Chellaney on US designating Pahalgam attacker, TRF, a terrorist organisation

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled Pakistan’s terror machinery even as US President Donald Trump coddles Islamabad. He said while it will well and good to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist organisation, it means precious little without international enforcement.

Chellaney said, “Even as President Trump coddles Pakistan — the godfather of modern jihadism — Secretary Rubio unmasks its terror machinery, formally designating its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).”

“The designation of groups or individuals as terrorist, however, means little in practice without international enforcement. For example, the LeT and its leader, Hafiz Saeed, who masterminded the horrific Mumbai terrorist carnage, operate freely from Pakistani soil,” he added.

The US officially designated TRF a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). This comes after the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed. The designation will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

"These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack,” a statement highlighted The TRF initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later withdrew the claim.

Rubio’s move aligns with the US' broader strategy to combat terrorism globally, reaffirming its support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

The US has expressed its continued backing of India's strategic partnership and anti-terrorism initiatives, especially following an Indian parliamentary delegation's visit.