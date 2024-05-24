Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case filed by VK Saxena

A Delhi court on Friday found social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar guilty in a defamation case filed against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, as reported by PTI.

Patkar was found guilty of criminal defamation by Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma in Saket court. According to the law, she could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both as punishment.

Patkar and the Delhi LG have been in a legal battle since 2000, after she sued him for publishing ads against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

At the time, VK Saxena was the head of the Ahmedabad-based NGO, National Council for Civil Liberties. He also filed two cases against Patkar for making derogatory remarks about him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

