Meet General Dhiraj Seth, the new Army Chief with a rare command distinction

General Dhiraj Seth, an Armoured Corps officer with nearly four decades of military service and the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army commands along India's western front, on Tuesday took charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff.

Gen Seth succeeds General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired after a career spanning more than 40 years in the armed forces. He assumes leadership of the Indian Army at a time when the force is pursuing modernisation, self-reliance and preparedness for evolving security challenges.

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Before taking over as Army Chief, Gen Seth served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He had assumed that role on April 1 after leading the Pune-based Southern Command.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over the years, he built an extensive operational profile across conventional military formations, counter-insurgency operations and strategic appointments.

His rise through the ranks included command of an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the western theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a lieutenant general, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army's premier strike formations. He later served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities in the national capital.

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The officer's career took a significant turn after his elevation to the rank of Army Commander. He went on to lead both the South Western Command, headquartered in Jaipur, and the Southern Command, becoming one of the few officers to command two operational Army commands along the western front.

According to the defence ministry, Gen Seth's experience spans operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, making him a key contributor to the Army's long-term transformation efforts.

In several appointments at Army Headquarters, he worked on strategic planning and capability development, helping shape the Army's modernisation plans, force structure and future capability roadmap.

The ministry has credited him with aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield needs as the nature of warfare continues to evolve.

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His tenure as commander of the Southern Command also coincided with Operation Sindoor, during which the formation maintained a high level of operational readiness.

Beyond field commands, Gen Seth has held several staff and strategic assignments that influenced operational planning, force management and military capability development.

He is also known for his academic achievements within the military. A graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, Gen Seth attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris and consistently secured top positions during professional military training programmes.

As he takes over the Army at a time of rapid technological change and a shifting global security landscape, Gen Seth brings a blend of operational command experience, strategic planning expertise and modernisation-focused leadership to the country's largest military service.

(With inputs from PTI)