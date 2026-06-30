Tata Communications shares: Two factors that may move the Tata Group stock in short term

Shares of Tata Communications ended on a flat note on Tuesday amid high volatility in the global market. However, the Tata Group firm's stock is likely to be affected by two developments in the short term.

Here's a look at them.

Investment in subsea cable infrastructure

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Tata Communications is raising its Tata Global Network (TGN) capabilities by:



• Integrating a new subsea cable system between Mumbai & Singapore

• Investing as a consortium member in a new subsea cable system, connecting Chennai to Singapore with expected Ready for Service (RFS) in Q4 2029.

These investments are aimed at addressing the growing bandwidth and AI-driven data demands of enterprises across Asia and further extension globally.

Allotment of Commercial Paper

The compnay has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 350 crore

The allotment has been done at a discount of 6.80% per annum. The date of issue of commercial papers is June 29, 2026 and date of Redemption is September 28, 2026.

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Stock closing today

In the current session, Tata Communications stock ended 0.95% lower at Rs 1973.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 56,239 crore. Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.48 crore on BSE today. Tata Communications shares are trading higher than the 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day, 200-day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is engaged in the business of providing international telecommunications services. The company’s segments include Voice Solutions (VS), Data and Managed Services (DMS) and Real Estate (RE). The VS segment includes international and national long distance voice services. The DMS segment includes corporate data transmission services, virtual private network signaling and roaming services, television, and other network and managed services. The RE segment includes lease rentals for premises given on lease and does not include premises held for capital appreciation.