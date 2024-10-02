scorecardresearch
Business Today
Meet Manoj Bharti: IITian, former diplomat, and now Jan Suraaj's Working President

Prashant Kishor announced that IITian Manoj Bharti would be the party's working president. Bharti was born in Madhubani. He studied in Jamui, and then IIT-Kanpur.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor launched his party Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) in Patna on Wednesday. Speaking at the launch of the party, Kishor announced that IITian and former diplomat Manoj Bharti would be the party's working president. Bharti was born in Madhubani. He studied in Jamui, and then IIT-Kanpur.

Bharti did MTech from IIT Delhi. He has also served in the foreign service. He was India's ambassador in Ukraine, Belarus, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia. Before being appointed as Ambassador to Timor Leste, Bharti served as secretary-adminitration in the foreign ministry. He served as India's ambassador to Ukraine from September 2015 to October 2018.  

Bharti, a former Indian Foreign Service Officer, will hold the post till March when organisational polls will be held. The party was launched at Veterinary College Ground in the state capital in the presence of many renowned figures, including former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, diplomat-turned-politician Pavan Varma, and former MP Monazir Hassan. 

Addressing the gathering, Kishor made some key announcements such as the party's Constitution and flag. He said the party's new flag will have pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, and Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a critical role in drafting in India's Constitution. 

Kishor announced that he would not wait for the 2025 assembly polls and was set to settle the opposition in November this year itself. He said the party will contest the upcoming bypolls in the assembly constituencies. 

Published on: Oct 02, 2024, 5:05 PM IST
