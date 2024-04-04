Message to China? At SCO, NSA Ajit Doval talks tough on terrorism, says nations need to avoid 'double standard' 

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday said terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and Al Qaeda pose a serious threat and that countries should avoid 'double standards' while dealing with them.

Addressing the security conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Kazakh capital, Doval underlined the need for holding accountable the sponsors, financiers and facilitators of terrorism in remarks that came amid Pakistan's continuing support to various terror groups.

The SCO is a security and defence group of nine countries, including China.

Doval raised the issue of the continued threat posed by various terror groups in the SCO region, including those designated by the UN Security Council, such as Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Al Qaeda, and ISIS.

China, an all-weather ally of Islamabad, has in the past blocked several attempts to designate terrorists based in Pakistan. In June, Beijing blocked a proposal moved by the US and co-designated by India to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist.

India had hit out at China for this move, saying it shows a lack of genuine political will to fight the scourge of terrorism.

On the other hand, expressing deep concern about the continued presence of terrorist networks in Afghanistan, Doval stressed how India has legitimate security and economic interests in Afghanistan.

Additionally, Doval stated that the SCO's top concerns in Afghanistan right now include fighting terrorism and drug trafficking, establishing a truly inclusive and representative government, protecting the rights of minorities, women, and children, and delivering humanitarian assistance.

Doval said India is dedicated to aggressively and constructively strengthening its ties with the SCO and its member nations.