Messi mania turns chaotic: Kolkata’s dream sours as angry fans vandalise Salt Lake stadium

Kolkata’s long-standing love affair with football reached a fever pitch on December 13 as Argentine great Lionel Messi arrived in the city for the first leg of his much-anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. But what began as a celebration of one of the sport’s greatest icons ended in unrest at the Yubha Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), as sections of the crowd vented their frustration over failing to catch a clear glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Trouble erupted when disappointed fans hurled bottles, chairs and posters from the stands and vandalised temporary structures inside the stadium. Police were forced to deploy the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to bring the situation under control after spectators breached barricades and stormed the central area of the venue minutes after Messi’s departure.

Messi, who landed in Kolkata at 2:26 am, began his packed schedule by virtually unveiling a 70-foot statue of himself installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town. The towering iron structure, depicting the World Cup-winning captain holding the FIFA trophy aloft, has already emerged as a landmark for football lovers in the city.

The Argentine superstar entered the Salt Lake Stadium around 11:30 am, where he was immediately surrounded by political leaders, former footballers, coaches and members of the organising committee. The heavy security cordon and crowding on the pitch left large sections of the packed stands struggling to catch even a fleeting glimpse of their hero.

Although Messi waved to the crowd amid deafening cheers and participated in a brief meet-and-greet with former Indian footballers following an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars, the atmosphere soon turned tense. Repeated attempts by authorities to clear pathways during his lap of honour failed, preventing many spectators from seeing him clearly.

The situation worsened after Messi exited the stadium under tight security. Loud boos echoed across the arena as frustrated fans, many of whom had paid between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000 for tickets, expressed anger over what they felt was an underwhelming experience. Many had hoped to see Messi showcase his famed dribbling skills or at least address the crowd directly.

Within minutes, sections of the audience invaded the field, vandalising tents, temporary installations and damaging fibreglass seating. Police struggled initially to contain the unrest before reinforcements were brought in.

Earlier in the day, Messi had struck a warm note while addressing fans during the statue unveiling. “It’s a great pleasure for me to have done this inauguration today because I am very pleased with the support the people of Kolkata give to the national team and to me, and I feel great being here,” he said, acknowledging the city’s deep-rooted passion for Argentina and the Albiceleste.

This visit marks Messi’s first trip to India since 2011, when he last played at the Salt Lake Stadium in an international friendly against Venezuela. Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s return triggered massive crowds across Kolkata, with fans lining streets, hotels and landmarks in hopes of seeing the global icon in person.