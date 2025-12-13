Lionel Messi reaches Kolkata: Crowds gather to welcome football star for GOAT India Tour

Lionel Messi touched down in Kolkata at 2.26 am on Saturday to a massive outpouring of fans who waited past midnight to welcome the Argentine football icon. Crowds formed a sea of Argentina flags, jerseys, and flashing phones at Gate 4 of the international arrivals as supporters sprinted between terminals for a brief glimpse of the Barcelona legend. Security escorted Messi through the VIP gate, and a heavy convoy led him to his hotel, where more fans greeted him deep into the night.

There was heightened security across the city for the GOAT India Tour, and officers were deployed at crossings, sniffer dogs were used to check vehicles, and strict surveillance around the hotel was maintained.

Messi was accompanied by long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Over the next three days, Messi is scheduled to visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, where he will meet local chief ministers, prominent corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities, and conclude the tour with an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Hyatt Regency became the focal point for fans and street vendors, selling Messi No 10 jerseys, scarves, and flags. Some supporters wore wigs and full Argentine colours, adding to the festive atmosphere. One fan shared, "This is a lifetime opportunity. We will not sleep tonight and will head straight to the stadium in the morning. Today is celebration day."

Messi begins his tour with a sponsors' meet-and-greet on Saturday, followed by a tribute programme at Salt Lake Stadium featuring music, dance, and an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan 'Messi' All Stars and Diamond Harbour 'Messi' All Stars. He is expected at 10.50 am for interactions with both teams, the felicitation of Bengal's Santosh Trophy-winning side, and a "Master Class with Messi" for children.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and dignitaries have been invited to attend, with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan joining the proceedings. Messi will take a lap of honour before the virtual unveiling of his 70-foot statue at Lake Town, further marking his significance to the city.

Following events in Kolkata, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for an evening session at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, including a short exhibition match, a five-minute appearance by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a football clinic, and another felicitation. His Mumbai stop features an event at Wankhede Stadium, a 45-minute philanthropic fashion event with Suárez and De Paul, and a Padel Cup at the CCI.

Messi's tour will conclude in Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi. Minerva Academy's triple youth-trophy winners will be recognised, followed by a nine-a-side celebrity match.