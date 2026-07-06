Misleading claims on paneer, hazelnut chocolate spread: FSSAI issues notices to three food firms

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to three food business operators, alleging that they made misleading claims on product labels in violation of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator has directed the companies to comply with the applicable regulations, take corrective measures, and explain within seven days why action should not be initiated against them under the FSS Act and the rules framed under it.

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Heritage Foods pulled up over 'Fresh Paneer' claim

FSSAI issued a notice to Heritage Foods Ltd over claims made on its Heritage Fresh Paneer product.

According to the regulator, the claim "Fresh Paneer" does not satisfy the conditions laid down under Schedule V for the use of the term "Fresh" and is therefore liable to mislead consumers.

It also objected to the use of the word "Healthy" in the trademark or name "Healthy Happiness", saying it is not in conformity with Regulation 8(3) of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

According to FSSAI, the use of the term is likely to create the impression that the product inherently promotes or enhances health, making the claim misleading.

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FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading claims. FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established regulations and to take corrective measures. #FSSAIAction #FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/42OObJyh9p — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 6, 2026

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Dia Foods asked to explain '100% organic' and 'Vegan' claims

The regulator also issued a notice to Dia Foods over claims made on its La Casa Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate Spread.

FSSAI said claims such as "All Natural", "100% organic" and "Vegan" did not comply with the applicable regulations.

According to the notice, the claim "All Natural" does not satisfy the conditions prescribed for the use of the term "Natural" and is liable to mislead consumers.

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The regulator further said the use of "100% organic" and "Vegan" creates an impression that the product is organic and vegan, even though it has not obtained prior approval for organic food and vegan food endorsement in the FSSAI licence.

It also cited an advisory issued on May 28, 2026, stating that the use of the term "100%" is not defined or referenced under the FSS Act or the rules and regulations framed under it. Accordingly, FSSAI said the claim "100% organic" is misleading.

Cipzer faces notice over 'FSSAI Approved' and health claims

FSSAI also issued a notice to Cipzer over the labelling and promotional claims made for Cipzer Nutraceuticals Juice Capsules.

The regulator objected to claims including "FSSAI Approved", "Boost your immune system", "Remove toxins for your body" and "Made with Organic Vegetables."

According to FSSAI, the claim "FSSAI Approved" could create the false impression that the product has been specifically endorsed or approved by the regulator and is therefore misleading.

The regulator also said Cipzer had not provided scientific substantiation for health claims such as "Boost your immune system" and "Remove toxins for your body."

It further noted that the product packaging displays images of tomato, cucumber, broccoli, cabbage, and coriander, although these ingredients are not declared on the ingredient list.

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FSSAI also pointed to deficiencies in the product's vitamin declarations. While the label mentions the presence of Vitamin C and Vitamin E, it does not declare the quantity of Vitamin E, while Vitamin C is listed at only 0.1%.

The label also does not indicate the percentage contribution towards the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) or provide sufficient information to establish the prescribed criteria.

The regulator further said the claim "Made with Organic Vegetables" creates the impression that the product is organic, even though it does not display the prescribed organic certification marks, including the Jaivik Bharat logo.

Seven-day deadline

In all three cases, FSSAI has directed the companies to submit their explanations within seven days, stating why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.

