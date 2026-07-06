Solar panel failed to cut power bills: Consumer court orders firm to pay ₹25,265 as compensation

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission(DCDRC) in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, has directed a renewable energy company to pay ₹25,265 to a homeowner after finding that a rooftop solar power system failed to generate the promised electricity and did not reduce the consumer's power bills as assured.

The commission held the company guilty of deficiency in service after the complainant alleged poor system performance and excess charges collected towards net metering.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Paid for premium seat, forced into middle row: IndiGo ordered to pay ₹55,000 to 80-year-old woman

Case detail

Sri Ijjada Vivekananda, a consumer, invested in a rooftop solar installation after being assured that it would significantly lower monthly electricity bills, according to the complaint. However, the system allegedly produced far less electricity than promised, leaving the homeowner with little reduction in energy costs. The complainant also argued that the company charged an excessive amount for net meter installation.

Commission's ruling

The matter was heard by a bench comprising President Rachiraju Venkata Nagasundar and Members Bantupalli Sridevi and Ashok Kumar Sharma.

The commission observed that the rooftop solar system did not generate electricity in line with the assurances made at the time of installation, depriving the consumer of the expected savings on electricity bills.

Advertisement

After reviewing the evidence, the commission ruled partly in favour of the consumer and directed the renewable energy company to refund ₹1,765 collected towards net meter installation charges. It further ordered the company to pay ₹20,000 as compensation for deficient service and the mental agony caused to the consumer, along with ₹3,500 towards litigation expenses. The total amount awarded comes to ₹25,265.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Busts Expired Foreign Food Racket, ₹20 Lakh Goods Seized; 7 Arrested

The ruling is significant as rooftop solar installations continue to gain popularity across India under government-backed renewable energy initiatives. The order reinforces that companies selling solar systems can be held accountable if they fail to deliver the performance and savings promised to consumers.