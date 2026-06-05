Artificial intelligence may be transforming the way news is produced and distributed, but human judgment remains indispensable, India Today Group Vice-Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Kalli Purie said at SPIEF 2026.

Addressing the growing role of AI in media, Purie drew a distinction between the values that guide professional journalism and those that underpin algorithm-driven platforms.

Advertisement

"Newsrooms do moderation and calibration. Algorithms do not do that because they are not based on values of calibration and moderation, they're based on values of profit and engagement," she said.

According to Purie, editorial teams play a critical role in verifying information, providing context and ensuring balance—functions that algorithms are not inherently designed to perform.

Her remarks come amid increasing global scrutiny of recommendation systems that prioritise engagement and audience retention, often amplifying sensational or emotionally charged content.

While recognising the efficiency gains offered by AI, Purie argued that news organisations must ensure technology remains a tool rather than a decision-maker. She outlined India Today's approach through what she called the "AI Sandwich" model.

"Our newsroom is something called the AI sandwich which is that you start with a human, you have AI in between to increase efficiency... but then it again ends with a human touch or a human print so that the final approval remains with human beings," she said.

Advertisement

Under this framework, journalists and editors initiate the editorial process, AI tools are used to improve productivity and streamline workflows, and final approval remains firmly with human decision-makers.

Echoing Kalli Purie, Maria Zakharova, Director of the press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, underlined that AI should remain a tool that supports human abilities rather than replacing them.

Highlighting the pitfalls of over-reliance on AI, Zakharova was quick to point out that AI lacks conscience. She cautioned that if society prioritised convenience over human values, it could face serious consequences.

"AI does not have a conscience... losing conscience as a benchmark for human development can lead to very bad results," Zakharova said.