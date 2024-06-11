Modi 3.0: Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister, What are his priorities this term?

Amit Shah has taken charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Shah, who has been the Union Home Minister since 2019, has retained the same ministry in Modi's cabinet.

Shah has also retained the Ministry of Cooperation for another term.

According to news agency PTI, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in the city's Chanakyapuri area before taking charge of the ministry. He paid homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

In the fresh tenure as home minister, Shah's priority will be the implementation of the three newly enacted criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

These laws are scheduled to come into effect from July 1.

Amit Shah played a pivotal role in shaping key policies during his last tenure, the highlights being the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

This time the Home Minister is expected to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, marking a significant shift in the legal framework. Shah has played a pivotal role in the growth of the saffron party.

The first special session of the 18th Lok Sabha is likely to commence on June 24 and conclude on July 3.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed for a majority in the 543-member House, but the NDA secured 293 seats, giving them a comfortable majority.