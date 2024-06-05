Modi 3.0: PM Modi and cabinet to take oath on June 8, say sources, Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th LS

Lok Sabha Election results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 as NDA grabs majority in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, sources told India Today.

The new cabinet of Union Ministers will also take oath on the same day.

The 17th Lok Sabha cabinet also recommended its dissolution today.

#UPDATE | Union Cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. https://t.co/QmAKGMuAZL — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results were unexpected since the Opposition INDIA alliance outperformed expectations based on exit polls, keeping the BJP, which was projected to gain a clear majority, from surpassing the 300-point threshold.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled to meet in Delhi today, a day after the Lok Sabha Election results 2024. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will be present at the NDA meet in Delhi, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the BJP both won 12 seats in Bihar. Not only this, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said that his party will take part in this meeting. Stating that his party firmly supports the NDA, Paswan said that the third term under PM Modi will take the country to new heights and fulfill all the promises that have been made regarding development.

In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP and Jana Sena Party won 16 and 2 seats respectively. The BJP, on the other hand, bagged 3 seats. The YSR Congress was reduced to 4 seats from 22 seats. In the state elections, the TDP bagged 135 whereas Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena got 21 out of 175 seats.