scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
PM Modi to hold 7 back-to-back meetings, review plan for first 100 days

Feedback

PM Modi to hold 7 back-to-back meetings, review plan for first 100 days

Exit polls on Saturday unanimously indicated that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a commanding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
These back-to-back meetings come right after PM Modi's return from a 45-hour meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari.  These back-to-back meetings come right after PM Modi's return from a 45-hour meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold seven crucial meetings on Sunday covering a wide range of topics. These meetings will include a strategic session to outline the new government's agenda for the first 100 days and an evaluation of the post-Cyclone Remal situation in the Northeastern states.

Related Articles

"The initial meeting will focus on assessing the post-cyclone conditions, particularly in the Northeastern states. Following this, there will be a meeting to review the country's heatwave situation," a government source told BT.

These back-to-back meetings come right after PM Modi's return from a 45-hour meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari. 

The 2024 Lok Sabha exit polls have forecasted a sweeping majority for his administration, ensuring a third term.

In addition, PM Modi will conduct a meeting to oversee preparations for World Environment Day celebrations on June 5, intended to be on a grand scale. "He will then engage in a comprehensive brainstorming session to finalize the 100-day agenda for the new government," the source added.

Exit polls on Saturday unanimously indicated that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a commanding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP and its allies are projected to surpass the 300-seat threshold again, with ten exit polls predicting at least 350 seats, though stopping short of the 400-seat mark. Three exit polls, however, suggest the NDA could exceed 400 seats.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, and the nationwide vote count will take place on Tuesday, June 4.

Published on: Jun 02, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement