PM Modi to hold 7 back-to-back meetings, review plan for first 100 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold seven crucial meetings on Sunday covering a wide range of topics. These meetings will include a strategic session to outline the new government's agenda for the first 100 days and an evaluation of the post-Cyclone Remal situation in the Northeastern states.

"The initial meeting will focus on assessing the post-cyclone conditions, particularly in the Northeastern states. Following this, there will be a meeting to review the country's heatwave situation," a government source told BT.

These back-to-back meetings come right after PM Modi's return from a 45-hour meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari.

The 2024 Lok Sabha exit polls have forecasted a sweeping majority for his administration, ensuring a third term.

In addition, PM Modi will conduct a meeting to oversee preparations for World Environment Day celebrations on June 5, intended to be on a grand scale. "He will then engage in a comprehensive brainstorming session to finalize the 100-day agenda for the new government," the source added.

Exit polls on Saturday unanimously indicated that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a commanding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP and its allies are projected to surpass the 300-seat threshold again, with ten exit polls predicting at least 350 seats, though stopping short of the 400-seat mark. Three exit polls, however, suggest the NDA could exceed 400 seats.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, and the nationwide vote count will take place on Tuesday, June 4.