Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump may meet on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month, sources told India Today on Wednesday.

PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Malaysia for the summit, which is set to take place on October 26-27. Malaysia has also extended an invitation to Trump to attend the meeting, raising the possibility of a bilateral encounter between the two leaders.

If Trump attends, it would mark the first multilateral event where both leaders participate following the implementation of 50% tariffs on certain goods earlier this year. The leaders had previously been unable to meet during the G7 Summit in Canada from June 15-17, 2025.

Bilateral relations between India and the US have cooled after Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods while simultaneously warming ties with Pakistan. Trump has also targeted New Delhi over its energy purchases from Russia, particularly crude oil.

The US president has repeatedly criticised India for continuing to import Russian oil, arguing that such purchases undermine global pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

