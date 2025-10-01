Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
Modi and Trump may meet at ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, first encounter since tariffs: Sources

Modi and Trump may meet at ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, first encounter since tariffs: Sources

PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Malaysia for the summit, which is set to take place on October 26-27.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pranay Upadhyaya
  • Updated Oct 1, 2025 4:21 PM IST
Modi and Trump may meet at ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, first encounter since tariffs: Sources Modi, Trump could hold bilateral talks at 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump may meet on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month, sources told India Today on Wednesday.  

PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Malaysia for the summit, which is set to take place on October 26-27. Malaysia has also extended an invitation to Trump to attend the meeting, raising the possibility of a bilateral encounter between the two leaders.

Advertisement

If Trump attends, it would mark the first multilateral event where both leaders participate following the implementation of 50% tariffs on certain goods earlier this year. The leaders had previously been unable to meet during the G7 Summit in Canada from June 15-17, 2025.

Bilateral relations between India and the US have cooled after Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods while simultaneously warming ties with Pakistan. Trump has also targeted New Delhi over its energy purchases from Russia, particularly crude oil.

The US president has repeatedly criticised India for continuing to import Russian oil, arguing that such purchases undermine global pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. 
 

Published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today