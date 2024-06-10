Modi cabinet 3.0: 7 former CMs, 12 ministers from south, 10 from UP, 6 from Maharashtra form ministry; top points

Modi cabinet 3.0: Over a dozen parliamentarians were sworn-in on Sunday from the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, while 10 were inducted from Uttar Pradesh and six were inducted from Maharashtra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of the country on Sunday, along with his cabinet of ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sarbananda Sonowal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.
Here’s what you need to know about Modi cabinet 3.0:
- Seven former chief ministers have been sworn-in in the new council of ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who served as the former chief minister of Gujarat. The other six former CMs are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).
- Of the 71 ministers in PM Modi’s cabinet, 11 are from NDA allies like Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Nitish Kumar-led JDU, Chirag Paaswan's LJP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and others. Of the ministers, 27 are OBC, 10 SC, 5 ST, and 5 are from minority communities.
- Thirty are cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of States who will represent 24 states, as well as regions within states.
- Over 12 parliamentarians are from the southern states, including JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi (Karnataka), who were part of the previous government too. Shobha Karandlaje (Karnataka) and V Somanna (Karnataka) also swore in.
- K Rammohan Naidu and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani (Andhra Pradesh) both TDP MPs and BJP’s Srinivasa Varma (Andhra Pradesh), along with Suresh Gopi (Kerala) and George Kurian (Kerala) took oath too.
- From Telangana, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and from Tamil Nadu, L Murugan, were included in the cabinet.
- Six MPs from Maharashtra, including four from BJP and one each from allies Shiv Sena and RPI (A) took oath. BJP MPs Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal were retained as cabinet ministers. Raksha Khadse, Murlidhar Mohol were sworn in as Ministers of State, along with RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale and Prataprao Jadhav, from the Shiv Sena.
- Ten members from Uttar Pradesh were included in the council of ministers. Besides PM Modi, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel, BL Verma, Kamlesh Paswan and SP Baghel took oath from the state. Rajnath Singh, Kirtivardhan Singh, Jitin Prasada also took oath.