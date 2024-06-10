Modi cabinet 3.0: 7 former CMs, 12 ministers from south, 10 from UP, 6 from Maharashtra form ministry; top points

Modi cabinet 3.0: Over a dozen parliamentarians were sworn-in on Sunday from the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, while 10 were inducted from Uttar Pradesh and six were inducted from Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of the country on Sunday, along with his cabinet of ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sarbananda Sonowal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Related Articles

Here’s what you need to know about Modi cabinet 3.0: