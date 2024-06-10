Modi cabinet 3.0: BJP set to get a new president as JP Nadda joins ministry

Modi cabinet 3.0: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to soon announce its new party president after Jagat Prakash Nadda took oath as a minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-helmed cabinet.

JP Nadda had taken over the role of the party president in 2022, and the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024 was fought under his leadership. Nadda, who was the party’s 11th president, has now been moved from the leadership role to the ministry.

Related Articles

The BJP leader was one of the 72 ministers who took oath on Sunday, along with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Nadda had taken over the role of the president from Amit Shah who had joined the Modi cabinet as Home Minister in May 2019 after leading the party to consecutive victories in 2014 and 2019. BJP is expected to announce a new president owing to its ‘one person, one post’ policy.

While BJP formed the government, it fell short of the 272 required to form the government, and was assisted by its allies like TDP and JD(U) to retain its power.

MODI CABINET SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by many leaders of neighbouring countries, including, President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet for the leaders of the states after the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu thanked her guests for accepting her invitation and for joining her in the “celebration of democracy".