'Modi govt will be formed soon': Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar offer let of support to BJP

Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) have offered letters of support to the National Democratic Alliance, as per reports coming in after the conclusion of the big NDA meet that took place in Delhi today.

The NDA meeting came in the wake of the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP secured 240 seats, falling well short of the majority mark, although the NDA itself was well beyond the majority mark.

"Everyone put forth their views and thanked the public for this mandate to the NDA for a third time. The government under the leadership of Narendra Modi will soon be formed, and very soon a meeting of all the MPs will take place," said JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha.

As per news reports, NDA partner Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP-RV) has been assured of one Union Cabinet position.

Earlier today, The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha during a meeting held today at his residence. This decision, made a day after the announcement of the general election results, was formally communicated to President Droupadi Murmu by Prime Minister Modi. Alongside this recommendation, Modi tendered his resignation and that of the entire Union Council of Ministers.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also confirmed that President Murmu has accepted their resignations and requested Modi and his ministers to continue in their roles until a new government is formed. The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha is set to conclude on June 16, marking this as a pivotal moment in India's democratic transition.