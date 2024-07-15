'Modi ji is not our enemy...': Jyotirmath Shankaracharya after meeting PM at Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony

After meeting PM Modi at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath on Monday said that PM Modi is not their 'enemy' and it is customary for them to bless anyone who comes to them, and this includes the Prime Minister. He said that Modi approached him with respect, performing a traditional 'Pranaam' as a sign of reverence.

While speaking more on his relationship with PM Modi, Shankaracharya told ANI, "Narendra Modi ji is not our enemy. We are his well-wishers and always speak for his welfare." He pointed out that their role is to provide guidance and support, wishing for the Prime Minister's success and well-being.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On his meeting with PM Modi, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand says, "Yes, he (PM Modi) came to me and did a 'Pranaam'. It is our rule that we will bless whoever comes to us. Narendra Modi ji is not our enemy. We are his well-wishers and… pic.twitter.com/1vFkQPsFde — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

However, the Shankaracharya also made it clear that their blessings and support come with a responsibility to offer constructive criticism when necessary. "If he makes a mistake, then we also point that out to him," Swami Avimukteshwaranand remarked.

PM Modi received blessings from the Shankaracharyas of Jyotirmath and Dwarka Peeth during the ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

Videos shared on social media captured the moment when the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, Swami Sadananda Saraswati, and the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, presented PM Modi with a mala (garland) and a saffron stole.

In January, the four Shankaracharyas did not attend the consecration ceremony of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They objected to the ceremony being held before the temple's construction was finished, stating it was "against the shastras" (scriptures).