'Modi ji will have to apologize again...': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on scrapped farm laws, Kangana Ranaut's statements

After actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut left her party red faced in the wake of her controversial remarks about the scrapped farm laws, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has now waded into the controversy.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Gandhi, who has been a stringent critic of the farm laws, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the PM clarify whether the controversial farm laws would be brought back.

In a video message on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister and the Central government regarding their stance on the repealed farm laws, questioning whether there are plans to revive them. He emphasized that if the laws were to be reinstated, the INDIA bloc would mount a unified opposition.

In a related post on X, he asked, “Who is determining the government’s policy— a BJP MP or Prime Minister Modi?”

“Even after the martyrdom of more than 700 farmers, especially the farmers of Haryana and Punjab, the BJP people are not satisfied. INDIA will not allow any conspiracy of BJP against our farmers to succeed – If any step is taken to harm the farmers, Modi ji will have to apologize again,” Gandhi added.

Ranaut had again stirred the hornet's nest after her comments on the three scrapped farm laws got the Opposition to attack the BJP.

Speaking at a public gathering, Ranaut had said: “I believe the repealed farm laws should be brought back. I understand it may become controversial, but I think these farmer-welfare-oriented laws should return. Farmers should demand these laws themselves. Just as farmers in other regions are benefiting, there should be no obstacles to their development.”

Comparing the farm laws to the One Nation, One Election formula, Ranaut had added, “Farmers are an important pillar of our country. Just as the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative would benefit bureaucrats and government employees, who often have to go on election duties, farmers too should demand the return of the three farm laws, which were opposed only by a few states. I urge them with folded hands to ask for the reinstatement of these laws."

Immediately after her comments came to light, the BJP pressed into damage control mode and issued a statement via its spokesperson that the party does not agree with Ranaut and asked her to not comment on these matters.