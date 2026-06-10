Modi overtakes Nehru; Cabinet backs his vision for 'Viksit Bharat' in unanimous resolution

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected prime minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record for continuous service in office.

The Cabinet described June 10, 2026, as a "historic milestone" in Indian democracy, noting that Modi completed 4,399 days as an elected prime minister, overtaking Nehru's record of 4,398 continuous days between 1952 and 1964.

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The resolution said the achievement reflected "India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation" and represented the unprecedented support extended by the people to a leader guided by the "Nation First" resolve.

The Cabinet's tribute comes as the NDA government completes 12 years under Modi's leadership and as he approaches 25 years of continuous service as head of government, including his tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

Highlighting Modi's political journey, the resolution recalled his 2014 declaration of himself as the country's "Pradhan Sevak" and said governance under his leadership placed the welfare of the poor at its centre.

The Cabinet credited the government with delivering housing, electricity, clean drinking water and direct benefit transfers on an unprecedented scale. It also cited free foodgrain distribution for more than 80 crore people and free medical treatment for over 60 crore poor citizens, saying these efforts helped more than 25 crore Indians "defeat poverty."

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The resolution highlighted initiatives aimed at youth, women and farmers. It said India had emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and strengthened its scientific capabilities through missions such as Chandrayaan. It also pointed to what it described as a new era of "Women-Led Development," citing initiatives ranging from smoke-free kitchens and the Lakhpati Didi programme to the passage of legislation providing 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

For farmers, the Cabinet cited the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and the extension of Kisan Credit Cards to pastoralists and fishermen, while noting that agricultural exports had crossed Rs 5 lakh crore.

The resolution also praised a series of major policy decisions taken during Modi's tenure, including the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), One Rank One Pension (OROP), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and labour code reforms.

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On national security, the Cabinet cited surgical strikes, cross-border air strikes, "Operation Sindoor" and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. It also referred to efforts to curb Naxalism, peace agreements in the Northeast and the resolution of the border dispute with Bangladesh.

The resolution further credited the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives with strengthening domestic manufacturing across sectors, including defence and artificial intelligence. It also highlighted India's G20 presidency, International Yoga Day, the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE as examples of the country's expanding global role.

The Cabinet said the combination of "Vikas" and "Virasat" had driven a cultural renaissance, citing projects such as the new Parliament building and Kartavya Path.

In its formal resolutions, the Cabinet extended "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes" to the prime minister, expressed gratitude for his work for the poor and marginalised, praised his efforts toward inclusive growth, social justice and national security, and reaffirmed its support for his vision of a "Viksit Bharat."

The resolution concluded by expressing confidence that under Modi's leadership, India would continue to advance as a self-reliant, secure and prosperous nation and move toward becoming a developed country by 2047.

