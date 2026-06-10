HUL shares: JPMorgan maintains overweight stance, expects up to 20% upside on FMCG stock

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose over 3 percent on Wednesday after global brokerage JPMorgan reaffirmed its positive stance on the FMCG major, citing a stable demand environment and multiple growth levers across its business portfolio. JPMorgan maintained its "Overweight" stance on the stock and assigned a target price of Rs 2,550 per share, indicating a potential upside of nearly 20 percent from the previous session's closing level.

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Following the brokerage's comments, HUL shares rose as much as 3.3 percent to Rs 2,204 compared with the previous close of Rs 2,133. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately Rs 5.12 lakh crore.

The positive outlook comes after JPMorgan's interaction with HUL's management, during which the company highlighted encouraging demand trends across both urban and rural markets. According to the brokerage, management remains confident about the consumption outlook, supported by measured pricing actions, resilient rural demand, and continued premiumisation in urban India.

Urban premiumisation continues to be one of the company's key growth drivers, with consumers increasingly shifting toward higher-value products across categories. At the same time, rural markets have remained stable, supporting volume-led growth and providing a solid foundation for overall business performance.

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JPMorgan also said HUL's ongoing organizational restructuring is expected to enhance execution efficiency across business segments. The company is streamlining operations to improve agility and strengthen its ability to capture growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving consumer landscape.

In addition, HUL's omnichannel strategy, which spans traditional retail channels, specialist trade outlets, and fast-growing quick-commerce platforms, is expected to support sustained revenue growth. The brokerage believes this diversified distribution approach will help the company deepen market penetration and improve consumer reach.

Looking ahead, JPMorgan identified several key growth engines for HUL. These include the liquids portfolio within the Home Care and Personal Care segments, premium products under the Beauty & Wellbeing division, and the company's expanding Foods business. These categories are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth and margin expansion over the medium term.

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With a combination of stable demand trends, strong brand positioning, premiumisation opportunities, and operational improvements, JPMorgan believes HUL remains well placed to deliver consistent growth in the coming years.

