'Manipur is still burning...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, says 'important to resolve the conflict on priority'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on June 10 said that it is imperative to find a resolution to the Manipur conflict that has been raging on for a year now. Bhagwat spoke about the northeastern state for the first time since violence broke out there in May last year.

Addressing an RSS event in Nagpur in Maharashtra, the RSS chief said, “It’s been a year since Manipur has been waiting for peace. The state remained peaceful for the last 10 years, but suddenly, gun culture has increased in the state again. It is important to resolve the conflict on priority.”

In his first statement after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced, he said, “...Elections are an essential process of democracy. Since there are two sides to it there is a contest. Since it is a contest, efforts are made to take oneself forward. But there is a dignity to it. Lies should not be used. People are being elected to go to the Parliament and run our country. They will do so by coming to a consent...This contest is not a war.”

Bhagwat also shed light on the lack of dignity during the elections and the use of modern technology to propagate falsehood. He said that the kind of criticisms that were made for each other, how a campaign would lead to tiff in society and there will be divisions none of it was taken care of.

Organisations like RSS were also dragged into it needlessly, he added.

Underscoring the importance of Opposition in the democratic process, the RSS chief said it should not be considered an adversary and their opinions should also come to light.

Bhagwat said that a lot of positive things happened in the last 10 years and the same government is back in power. “But it doesn’t mean that we are free of challenges now...” he said.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and the hill-based Kukis has resulted in more than 200 deaths and left thousands homeless since last year. Recently, fresh violence has been reported in Jiribam over the past few days.

The fresh violence from Jiribam came amid reports of Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s pre-scheduled visit to the area. The convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy was attacked on Monday after suspected militants ambushed the vehicles in Kangpokpi district. Chief Minister Biren Singh was planning to visit Jiribam, which has been in turmoil since a man was beheaded by unknown attackers on June 6.